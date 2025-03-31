YSRC ZPTC Vara Nookaraju accused of attacking Chatterjee Puram tribals

Visakhapatnam:A YSRC Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member from Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Vara Nookaraju, allegedly led an attack on the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) community in Chatterjee Puram of MK Patnam panchayat in Rolugunta mandal, Anakapalle district.

Accompanied by 20-25 men in four autorickshaws and four motorcycles, Nookaraju reportedly targeted tribal women and their homes. The attackers, allegedly intoxicated, misbehaved with women and even attempted sexual advances, including against a minor girl.

While some women resisted, others sought help, risking their lives to inform local police. Responding to their call, circle inspector P. Ramakrishna went to the area along with his team and seized vehicles and arms from the scene of offence.



The attackers also vandalised the tribals’ farm fields, cutting down banana and guava trees and tried to burn their huts. This incident follows a history of disputes, including a civil land case filed by the Chatterjee Puram Adivasis in January 2022, naming Nookaraju as the first respondent. Despite the ongoing trial, Nookaraju allegedly purchased the disputed land in January 2023.



Nookaraju has faced similar allegations before, with a case registered against him in September 2023 (Cr. No. 120/2023, Rolugunta Police Station). Tribal groups and activists are demanding stringent action against him and his associates, along with the seizure of all vehicles used in the attack.