YSRC Youth to Launch Agitation Against the State’s Anti-people Policies

Vijayawada:The YSRC has announced a state-wide agitation by the party youth against the anti-people policies of the state government.

The YSRC Youth Wing leadership met on Thursday at the YSRC Central Office under the chairmanship of party state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Senior party general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, youth wing president Jakkampudi Raja, working presidents Annamreddy Adeep Raj, Karumuri Sunil Kumar, Perni Kittu, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Baireddy Siddharth Reddy, youth wing vice presidents and several youth leaders participated in the meeting.

Briefing media after the meeting, Jakkampudi Raja announced that the YSRC Youth Wing will form its entire organisational structure from the state to village level within the timeline fixed by party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mandal Youth Wing presidents will be appointed by October 25, followed by formation of mandal youth committees and appointment of village youth presidents by November 15. Formation of village youth committees will be completed by November 30.

Jakkampudi Raja asked youth leaders to frequently hold coordination meetings and take up party programmes at their respective levels to resolve public issues and strengthen the party organisation.