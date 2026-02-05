YSRC Warns of Intensified Stir Over Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project

Kurnool: Leaders of the opposition YSRC Party from Rayalaseema have warned the ruling coalition government that they will intensify their agitation until the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project is completed. They asserted that the project is vital for the region’s survival.

Addressing the Chalo Pothireddypadu public meeting held in this regard at Nandikotkur on Thursday, YSRC leaders said the agitation is to mount pressure on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to resume and complete the project. They cautioned that failure to do so would lead to the political “burial” of the Telugu Desam Party in Rayalaseema.

The opposition leaders described the Nandikotkur meeting as only the beginning. They announced that the next major public meeting will be held at Kadapa. Similar programmes will be organised across Nellore and Prakasam districts to create awareness among people in every village about the importance of the project.

Speaking at the gathering, various YSRC leaders alleged that Rayalaseema lift irrigation schemes are being arbitrarily halted as part of an understanding between the AP Chief Minister and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, sacrificing the interests of Rayalaseema in the process.

The opposition leaders said the government citing lack of environmental clearances is only a pretext to keep in abeyance what they termed a “lifeline project” for the drought-prone region. They warned that future generations will not forgive Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting Rayalaseema.

The YSRC leaders charged that the region has consistently suffered injustice whenever the TDP supremo has been in power, though being elected from the Rayalaseema. They called upon the people to teach the AP CM a fitting lesson in the coming elections.

On the occasion, public and farmers’ organisations extended their solidarity to the Chalo Pothireddypadu programme.

Those who spoke at the meeting included Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Rajampet MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy, former ministers Sailajanath and Kakani Govardhan Reddy, S.V. Mohan Reddy, P. Ravindranath Reddy, MLA Bhuchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy and Gorantla Madhav, among others.

Party cadres, farmers and supporters from Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts participated in the Chalo Pothireddypadu public meeting.