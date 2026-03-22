YSRC Warns of Agitation Unless TTD Chairman Is Removed

Nellore: YSRC state spokesperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Sunday warned that the party will continue its agitation seeking the removal of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman B.R. Naidu for misconduct and damaging the sanctity of Tirumala.

Addressing media at his residence in Tirupati, Karunakar Reddy said there are multiple allegations of objectionable behaviour against B.R. Naidu. Karunakar Reddy called for a probe into the use of VIP darshan quotas.

He strongly criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of ignoring the issue despite the controversy. He alleged that the dignity of TTD has been compromised and the situation has hurt the sentiments of devotees.

The YSRC leader charged that administrative coordination within TTD has deteriorated. There is a widening gap between the governing body and officials.

He pointed out that several development initiatives, including the FSSAI lab project, had been initiated during the previous YSRC government. But the current government is taking undue credit for the same.