YSRC Wants Its IT Wing To Counter Ruling NDA Propaganda, Strengthen Party

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked the party’s IT wing to play a vital role in countering the propaganda launched against YSRC and its leaders by the ruling NDA coalition partners.

Addressing a meeting of the IT cell at the party central office in Vijayawada, Ramakrishna Reddy asked the IT wing to work towards strengthening the YSR Congress Party and taking forward the vision of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He underlined that the use of technology is crucial for explaining the party’s line clearly to both the cadre and the people. “We must develop a strong system to counter the false propaganda against YSRC and Jagan,” he emphasised. He asked the IT cell to integrate various communication lines to expose the lies being spread as truth by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and strongly rebut various allegations.

The party state coordinator said various committees in the party must be clear about their responsibilities and duties. “We must move forward as an organised team, well-prepared to take on challenges,” he stated.

Ramakrishna Reddy said a state-level task force will be formed to coordinate with all departments of the party.

Those present at the meeting included IT wing president Poshireddy Sunil, working president Chityala Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, party leader Gudivada Amarnath and IT wing district presidents.