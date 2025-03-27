YSRC Unanimously Wins Kadapa ZP Chairman Seat

Anantapur: Muthyala Rama Govinda Reddy, YSRC ZPTC member from Brahmamgari Matham, has been elected unanimously as the zilla parishad chairman of Kadapa district on Thursday.

Incidentally, the Telugu Desam Party did not field any candidate as it did not have the necessary number of ZPTC members.

However, the TD did approach the AP High Court seeking postponement of polls because two ZPTC seats are lying vacant. The court dismissed the plea, clearing the line for the ZP chairman polls.

Collector and district election officer Sridhar Cherukuri started the election process at the ZP conference hall. Porumamilla ZPTC member Muthyalaprasad Chennayya and Vemula ZPTC member K. Venkata Bayyapu Reddy proposed Brahmamgari Matham ZPTC member Muthyala Rama Govinda Reddy as the chairman candidate.

Interestingly, 98-year-old Sheik Bhanubi of YSRC from Galiveedu mandal came to cast her vote in the polls.

Significantly, YSRC candidates also won the MPP and grampanchayat by-polls in Anantapur and Satya Sai districts.

However, authorities postponed the Ramagiri MPP election following a tense situation in Penukonda.