YSRC to Step Up Protest for RLIS Completion

Andhra Pradesh
23 Feb 2026 11:59 PM IST

Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Nellore:Former minister and YSRC Nellore district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the party would intensify its agitation until the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project is completed.

Addressing the media in Nellore, he alleged that the coalition government had stalled the ₹3,825-crore project initiated during the tenure of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the scheme aims to draw Krishna water from Srisailam to provide irrigation and drinking water to Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts, and termed it a lifeline for farmers.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rayalaseema lift irrigation project YSRC Party 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

