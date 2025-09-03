YSRC To Stage Statewide Protests Over Urea Scarcity

NELLORE: The YSRC has announced that it will stage protest rallies in front of revenue division offices across Andhra Pradesh on September 9, condemning the Telugu Desam (TD) government’s “anti-farmer” policies and its failure to ensure supply of urea.

Addressing the media, former minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy alleged that nearly 50 per cent of the allotted urea had been diverted to private traders for kickbacks, creating an artificial scarcity and resulting in a scam worth over ₹200 crore.

“Despite sharing power with the NDA, the state government has failed to secure adequate urea. Farmers are being forced to buy bags at ₹400–₹600 instead of the normal ₹270, even after standing in long queues,” he said.

Reddy criticised agriculture minister Atchannaidu’s remarks likening farmers in queues to people at a buffet counter, calling it an insult to cultivators. He also accused the government of knee-jerk reactions whenever farmer issues are raised, while black-marketing continues unchecked.

Comparing the situation to the previous YSRC regime, he said that Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Markfed had functioned effectively under Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, ensuring timely supply of fertilisers. “The coalition has shown it has no concern for agriculture,” he charged.