YSRC To Raise in Parliament Increasing Violence in AP

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asked party MPs to raise in Parliament the increasing violence against YSRC workers in AP unleashed by the Nara Chandrababu Naidu government after it came to power. The Parliament is scheduled to meet from Monday, July 22.

Addressing a meeting of the YSRC Parliamentary Party ahead of the commencement of the Parliament sessions, the YSRC president underlined that so far 36 people have been killed in over a thousand attacks after the Telugu Desam assumed power last month.

Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that YSRC never resorted to violence despite winning 86 per cent of the seats in the 2019 elections. The party ensured transparent governance and delivered schemes to everyone irrespective of their political affiliations.

“The party must stand by its followers and workers when they are under attack. They must be protected from any harm. Safety of the party workers is paramount,” the YSRC chief declared.

He asked party MPs to raise the violence in AP against the workers of the principal opposition party in both the houses of Parliament, highlighting the murders, attacks and destruction of property.

“The aim is to bring these atrocities to the nation’s attention,” Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.

He reiterated that in view of the escalating violence and lawlessness, President’s Rule must be imposed in AP to serve as a stern warning to those responsible for the violence, particularly Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The former CM said the recent murder in Vinukonda in broad daylight exemplifies the prevailing brutality in Andhra Pradesh. He felt the Vinukonda murder is a deliberate killing to spread fear within the YSRC supporters.

He accused the government of taking the help of yellow media in distorting the facts related to the Vinukonda incident by falsely linking a bike-burning incident to the murder.