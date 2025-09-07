YSRC To Protest Over Urea Shortage, Health Privatisation On Sept. 9

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC has called for a statewide protest at revenue divisional offices on September 9, demanding immediate action on the urea supply crisis, said former minister and leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana.

Addressing reporters in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Satyanarayana accused the government of gross incompetence, alleging that an artificial shortage is being created, leaving farmers in distress.

“Instead of threatening those who question, the Chief Minister must explain why such scarcity exists only in Andhra Pradesh and not in BJP-ruled states,” he said.

Satyanarayana also condemned the state’s decision to privatise public healthcare, calling it corrupt, exploitative and anti-people. No previous government had handed the medical and health sector to private players. Chandrababu Naidu favours corporate interests over public welfare, he said.

He contrasted this with the YSRC’s record of sanctioning 17 new medical colleges, completing five even during the COVID-19 crisis, launching admissions on time and strengthening public healthcare.

Stating that privatising government-built medical colleges amounts to betraying the poor, Satyanarayana said Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy introduced Aarogyasri to ensure corporate-level treatment for the underprivileged, but the present administration has weakened it by starving it of funds.

On the Vizag Steel Plant, he demanded categorical assurances from the Prime Minister or the Union steel minister that there would be no privatisation.