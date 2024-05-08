YSRC to file petition in HC on release of welfare scheme funds: Botsa



Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has responded to a lunch motion petition in the AP High Court, challenging the Election Commission's orders to stop the release of welfare scheme funds in Andhra Pradesh during the election period.



He has announced that the YSRC party will file a petition in the high court on this matter. At the press conference in Visakhapatnam, Botsa Satyanarayana lamented, “The alliance's actions have led to tragic outcomes. The nefariousness of the alliance has resulted in the loss of lives of approximately 40 welfare scheme beneficiaries. Innocent lives are being sacrificed due to the abrupt blocking of pensions in the name of elections.”

Botsa accused the TD, JS, and BJP of obstructing government schemes, stating, “Student fee reimbursement, YSR Asara, Pensions and SHG funds are being blocked due to the TD-led alliance’s irresponsible meddling. The three thieves in the alliance are creating obstacles in the distribution of welfare funds to the beneficiaries.”

Botsa accused the Election Commission of showing favouritism to the TD-led alliance. The YSRC believes that the election rules or the constitution are important and the rules should not be violated. But, the EC should investigate the complaint thoroughly as it involves people's welfare.

“Is it appropriate to cause harm to the people in the name of rules,” he asked. Botsa asked the EC whether it heard the language used by Chandrababu against the chief minister in the election meetings. Why did it not take action? What action was taken against those responsible for the deaths of the elderly while they waited in the hot sun to receive the pension, he asked.

Botsa also asked why Prime Minister Modi, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan did not address the issue of privatization of the Vizag steel plant. “Modi read a script from a group of corrupt individuals. This was the same Modi who had, during the last elections, accused Chandrababu of using Polavaram as his ATM.”

According to Botsa, BJP leaders believe that the Land Titling Act is beneficial to all land-holders. “The central government emphasizes the need to formulate land law. Advocates suggest that this act is a Brahmastra, a powerful weapon, to protect the common people,” he stressed.