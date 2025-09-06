YSRC To Agitate On Sept. 9 Against Urea Crisis

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that the rule of dictatorship is being continued under the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, and farmers are facing untold problems with the scarcity of urea.

Speaking to the media after releasing the Annadata Poru poster here on Saturday, Ramakrishna Reddy said the government is threatening farmers when they are asking for the supply of adequate urea and other agricultural inputs.

It is very shameful on the part of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to give a counterattack on the opposition instead of resolving the issue. Party leaders, including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Nandigam Suresh, Vellampalli Srinivas, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Vijayawada city mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and Manohar Reddy, participated in the programme.

The party leaders stated that YSRC would stage protests at mandal revenue offices across the state on September 9 against the government's anti-farmer attitude, which has failed to provide the required quantity of urea despite being a coalition partner in the union government.

They alleged that the ruling party leaders are encouraging private players to exploit farmers and are not taking any steps, despite urea being sold at double the price.

The YSRC will bring pressure on the coalition government to ensure that farmers will not suffer due to a shortage of fertilisers.