YSRC Sweeps VMC Panel Elections, Wins All Six Posts, TD Draws Blank

Vijayawada: The ruling Telugu Desam has suffered a jolt in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation standing committee elections, as the opposition YSRC swept the polls by winning all six posts.

TD’s lone contestant Ramamohan, received only 16 votes when the results were announced here on Tuesday.

Ambadipudi Nirmala Kumar (2nd division), Bhimisetti Pravallika (3rd division), Bapati Koti Reddy (33rd division), Md Irfan (41st division), Valluri NDS Murthy (33rd division), and Esarapu Devi (57th division) from the YSRC emerged victorious.

Among the YSRC candidates, Devi received 47 votes, Murthy and Irfan 45 votes each, Koti Reddy 46 votes, and Pravallika and Nirmala Kumar 47 votes.

The election officer and VMC commissioner in charge, Dr Mahesh, oversaw the election at the council hall on Tuesday and handed over the declaration certificates to the six winners.

The YSRC with 49 corporators has a majority in the VMC council, while TD has 13 members, including one member who switched to the BJP from the YSRC, as also a CPM member, while one member's post is vacant due to the resignation of Kesineni Swetha. The TD contested for one post after a plea to Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi to allot it a post failed. YSRC contested all the 6 posts.

Out of 63 voters, 59 cast their votes. CPM corporator Boyi Satya Babu did not vote. Several YSRC members, including the floor leader Venkata Satyanarayana, Kalapala Ambedkar and Bali Govind, abstained from the polling.