YSRC suspends former Kadiri MLA

Anantapur: YSRC high command on Wednesday suspended its former MLA Dr. Sidda Reddy of Kadiri assembly constituency in Satyasai district for working against the party in the recent general elections.

The high command had denied the ticket to sitting MLA Sidda Reddy and instead fielded a candidate belonging to the minority community from Kadiri constituency.

YSRC faced defeat in both Kadiri assembly segment as well as Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency, of which Kadiri is a part.

Following the defeat, the party high command received a complaint against Dr. Sidda Reddy that he had not only worked against the official candidate but also supported the TD nominee.

A disciplinary committee of YSRC probed the issue and recommended the former MLA’s suspension.

Sources within the party high command revealed that a few more leaders in the region, including former MLAs and in-charges, will be sacked from the YSRC for working against the official party candidates.