YSRC Steps Up Agitation, Seeks Removal Of TTD Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Saturday intensified its statewide agitation, demanding the immediate removal of B. R. Naidu as TTD chariman and warns of a strong backlash from devotees if no action is taken.

Acting on a call given by party president and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, leaders and cadres organised special poojas at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across Andhra Pradesh. The protests, marked by slogans, targeted the Telugu Desam-led government for allegedly shielding Naidu despite serious allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

Senior leaders, including former ministers, MLAs and constituency in-charges, said the controversy has hurt the sentiments of devotees who revere Lord Venkateswara as ‘Kaliyuga Daivam’. They accused N. Chandrababu Naidu of placing personal loyalty above the sanctity of Tirumala.

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas questioned the Chief Minister’s silence, while women leaders, including former mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, alleged that the institution’s prestige was declining.

The party demanded a thorough probe and warned that the agitation would continue until the sanctity of Tirumala is restored.