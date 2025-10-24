YSRC Starts Massive Anti-PPP Signature Campaign

Kakinada: The YSRC activists on Friday launched a one-crore-signature campaign against the PPP model of government medical colleges proposed by the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh. Zilla Parishad chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal and former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy led the agitation in Kakinada.

Venu Gopal said the state government borrowed more than `2 lakh crore, and if it is spent only on `3,000 crore or so, medical colleges can be constructed for the benefit of poor students pursuing medical education. He said the state government has ignored education for the downtrodden sections and benefited the upper classes and rich people.