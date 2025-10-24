YSRC Starts Massive Anti-PPP Signature Campaign
Kakinada: The YSRC activists on Friday launched a one-crore-signature campaign against the PPP model of government medical colleges proposed by the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh. Zilla Parishad chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopal and former MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy led the agitation in Kakinada.
Venu Gopal said the state government borrowed more than `2 lakh crore, and if it is spent only on `3,000 crore or so, medical colleges can be constructed for the benefit of poor students pursuing medical education. He said the state government has ignored education for the downtrodden sections and benefited the upper classes and rich people.
Chandrasekhara Reddy said the YSRC activists would conduct door-to-door campaigns and gather signatures from citizens of Kakinada, and the party divided the city into four clusters. He said that, as per the instructions of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRC would continue the agitation until the government withdraws the PPP mode proposal for government medical colleges.
He also said Jagan has made it clear that, though the alliance government introduces the PPP mode in medical colleges, after assuming power, Jagan would abolish the PPP agreements. Former Kakinada mayor S. Siva Prasanna, former KUDA chairman R. Chandrakala Deepthi, and others were present.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
