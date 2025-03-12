YSRC stalls council demanding release of unemployment stipend

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday with opposition YSR Congress members raising slogans and holding placards demanding release of unemployment stipend to youth and fee reimbursement to students.

When the council proceedings began with chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju presiding over the session, YSRC MLCs started raising slogans “Babu Surety-Mosam Guarantee, Save Democracy, We Want Justice” and so on.



At this, the chairman intervened saying he is allowing the question hour and asked HRD minister N. Lokesh to respond to a question raised by members. But opposition members continued their slogans despite Moshenu Raju’s repeated appeals not to disrupt the proceedings.



However, YSRC MLCs went on to climb the podium raising slogans and holding placards. They flanked the chairman from both sides while some members could be seen banging the podium with their hands. They even tore papers into pieces and threw them all over. Nothing could be heard in the din.



Upon this, Moshenu Raju adjourned the house for a brief period. But ruckus continued even when the house met twice. The council chairman then called for marshals who deployed themselves at the podium to prevent opposition members from climbing up the podium again.



Following this, leader of opposition Botsa Satyanarayana called it an undemocratic practice. He faulted the TD-led NDA government for failing to release the unemployment stipend to youth, as promised at the time of elections. “You have cheated the unemployed youth,” Botsa Satyanarayana charged before staging a walkout along with his party members.



Replying to questions raised by various members, minister Lokesh said total 1.24 lakh teachers are working in private schools across the state. Their salaries are being paid as per provisions of GO No. 1, dated 01-01-1994.



To another question, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said a large quantity of drugs had arrived at the Visakhapatnam Port in 2024. CBI has taken up investigation on the issue. With regard to the probe into the fire mishap in Madanapalle Sub-Collector office, Anitha said CID is inquiring into the matter and a prima facie case has been established against the accused.



Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said assets pertaining to AP under Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, are valued at ₹2,02,314 crore. The headquarters’ assets are divisible as per population ratio. The main dispute is related to the definition of headquarters’ assets estimated at ₹24,019 crore. In respect of Schedule IX, AP is claiming ₹13,931 crore (58 per cent). But the expert committee has recommended ₹7,141 crore (30 per cent). With regard to Schedule X, AP has claimed ₹22,731 crore (58 per cent) based on population ratio.