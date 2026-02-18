YSRC Stages Protest With Heritage Milk Packets

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition YSRC members staged a protest inside the legislative council on Wednesday with Heritage milk packets, seeking a discussion on the adulteration of ghee supplied to TTD and the supply of ghee by Heritage in the name of Indapur Dairy to the devasthanams.

Soon after the council session began, chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju disallowed a discussion on two adjournment motions from the YSRC members on adulteration of ghee supplied to the TTD.

Opposition members rose from their seats and trooped into the well, raising slogans and pressing the demand for a discussion on ghee adulteration. Some members held the Heritage milk packets in their hands and raised slogans.

Chairman Moshenu Raju insisted that there was no question of allowing a discussion. He advised the opposition members to resume their seats to continue the business. However, the opposition continued to disrupt the proceedings and raised slogans like ‘Bhole Baba and Ali Baba’ repeatedly.

A while later, the chairman announced the start of the Question Hour and asked finance minister Payyavula Keshav to reply to the questions. The minister said he would do so only after the house disruptions ended. “It seems the opposition is not interested in getting the replies,” he said. With the noisy scenes continuing, the chairman adjourned the House for a brief period. When he resumed the session later, the opposition again insisted on a discussion on the ghee issue. The chairman was in no mood to oblige. This caused a commotion again. Finally, he adjourned the house for the day without transacting the listed business.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed displeasure at the Opposition YSRC members, saying they were idling away the council’s precious time without facilitating a discussion on the Budget and other issues. She said the Opposition was showing more interest in tarnishing the government’s image.

Earlier in the day, the chairman initiated the condolence motion over the demise of two former members of the Council - Ilapuram Venkaiah and T. Ratna Bai -- and to convey the members’ sympathy to the bereaved family. He led the house to observe two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.