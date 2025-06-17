YSRC Slams Police For Blocking Jagan’s Rentapalla Visit

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has condemned the alleged indifference of the police in granting permission for former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla on Wednesday, asserting that he will proceed with the visit regardless. The former chief minister plans to console the family of Nagamalleswara Rao, who reportedly died by suicide due to police harassment.

Addressing the media after meeting the superintendent of police on Tuesday, YSRC leaders — former minister Vidadala Rajini, former MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, and Sattenapalli YSRC in-charge Gajjala Sudheer Bhargav Reddy — alleged that the ruling coalition is misusing police powers to obstruct Jagan’s visit under the guise of security concerns.

The leaders stated that the police were placing arbitrary restrictions, including allowing only 100 persons to accompany Jagan, citing security protocols. Despite these limitations, they affirmed that Jagan would proceed with his visit to Rentapalla village in Sattenapalli mandal and meet the bereaved family directly.

They emphasised that once Jagan gives his word, he does not go back on it, even if it means visiting the family alone. “We cannot stop people from coming because Jagan is always with the people,” they said, alleging that the police are employing various forms of harassment to prevent the visit.

The YSRC leaders claimed that such restrictions were never imposed during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as chief minister, and the present actions indicate the ruling coalition’s fear of Jagan’s enduring popularity.