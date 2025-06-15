YSRC Slams NDA Coalition’s First Year Rule

Vijayawada: Former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has termed “poor performance” the first year rule of the NDA coalition government.







He said people feel cheated as none of the promised schemes are reaching them in contrast to the welfare calendar of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, where every beneficiary knew the amount and date of benefit.



The former minister said the performance of the coalition government can be gauged by the anger of all sections of people, from women to farmers, youth and traders. He pointed out that the Talliki Vandanam scheme, under which the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had promised to extend the benefit to all children of a family, has been so diluted that the number of beneficiaries has come down from 84 lakh, when YSRC was giving the benefit to only one child, to 58 lakhs now.



"This is nothing but fudging of figures," he pointed out. "It has failed to implement its much touted Super Six promises with gross financial indiscipline. It is only amplifying its publicity machinery creating more sound and no substance," Rajendranath Reddy told media on Sunday.

Rajendranath Reddy stated that the Mahashakti scheme, which covers all welfare schemes to women from free bus to pensions and free cylinders, has made no impact. Deepam has been flickering with only one cylinder being provided. Bus service has remained a non-starter even after one year. Adabidda Nidhi merged with P-4 is so incoherent that women are unable to understand the concept itself. Annadata Sukhibhava is a non-starter.