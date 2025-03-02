YSRC Slams Naidu for Latter’s Comments

Anantapur: Former MP Ananta Venkatrami Reddy and former minister Shailajanath have criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu saying his recent comments are contrary to the Constitution of India.

The two opposition leaders asked how justifiable the denial of welfare and development benefits to YSRC workers was. They maintained that the legacy of providing welfare benefits transcending caste, religion and political affiliations belongs to late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Venkatrami Reddy and Shailajanath advised Chandrababu Naidu to learn from the governance model of Jagan Mohan Reddy, highlighting that the Indian Constitution mandates that leaders perform their duties with integrity and purity of conscience.

They maintained that the Chief Minister’s conduct is inconsistent with the oath taken during his swearing-in ceremony, which is lowering the dignity of his position.

The YSRC leaders asked the CM and his cabinet colleagues to work beyond personal grudges and animosities. They objected to TD coalition leaders posting derogatory and offensive remarks against Y.S. Jagan and his family members on social media platforms. They underlined that despite these actions, police have failed to take any action.