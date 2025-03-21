YSRC Slams Coalition for NREGS Arrears, Rampant Corruption

Vijayawada: YSRC panchayat raj wing state president Vennapoosa Ravindra Reddy accused the coalition government of corruption in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). He revealed that Rs 820 crore in wages for 72 workdays had remained unpaid since January 9, criticising the coalition’s neglect.

Ravindra Reddy alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan lacked control and understanding of NREGS while making baseless accusations against YSRC. He cited a Central audit that recorded 6.38 per cent corruption during TD’s 2014–19 tenure, with Rs 5,940 crore siphoned off through fake farm ponds and ₹5,000 crore misappropriated under the Neeru-Chettu scheme, with no visible work. This year, corruption stands at 4.18 per cent, according to government data, with 2.5 lakh farm ponds allocated to benefit leaders.

He contrasted this with YSRC’s 2019–24 tenure, where NREGS funds were utilised for visible projects such as village secretariats, clinics, and libraries, accusing Pawan Kalyan of concealing these facts by following TDP’s narrative.

Ravindra Reddy reiterated that wages had remained unpaid since January, field assistants were being replaced with TDP loyalists—evidenced by a murder in Aluru—and challenged the coalition to highlight a single meaningful NREGS initiative amidst what he described as false promises and neglect.