YSRC Six-Week ‘Rachabanda’ In State On Medical Colleges’ Privatisation

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his party will launch a state-wide “Rachabanda” campaign from October 10 to November 22 to protest against privatisation of government medical colleges. Addressing YSRC leaders at the party headquarters in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan said one crore signatures will be collected during the campaign from those opposing the move. The campaign will reach the Narsipatnam Medical College on October 9 to start the Rachabanda.

Outlining the campaign schedule, the YSRC president said each panchayat will mobilise at least 500 people to sign the petition, while constituency coordinators will visit two villages every day to warn people against the privatisation of government medical colleges.

He said roundtable meetings and public rallies will be held at the constituency and district levels as part of the campaign. Jagan Mohan Reddy said constituency-level rallies will be held on October 28, followed by district-level rallies on November 12 in which he will participate.

The signatures collected as part of the campaign will be transported to Vijayawada on November 24 and later submitted to the Governor.

Criticising Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the former CM alleged that the Telugu Desam government is dismantling public education and healthcare systems while handing over the institutions to private individuals. “When we came to power, there had been 12 government medical colleges. To ensure every district has one medical college, we established 17 new colleges.

These are assets meant to serve the poor, not properties to be sold,” Jagan Mohan Reddy declared. The YSRC president accused the state government of pushing farmers into hardships through irregularities in distribution of fertilisers.