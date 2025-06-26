YSRC Should Be Renamed 'Rappa Rappa Party': Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of TD condemned the death of a Dalit man during a rally led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling it an example of unchecked political brutality. He suggested that the opposition party, YSRC, should rename itself the “Rappa Rappa Party” and adopt an axe as its election symbol, citing a troubling pattern of violence and lawlessness. “The YSRC has become synonymous with chaos,” Somireddy stated, referring to the tragic incident in which a Dalit man named Singayya was killed when he was struck by a vehicle of Jagan's convoy. “He was dragged aside without remorse. What kind of leadership allows this?” Somireddy questioned, accusing Jagan of diverting public attention from a ₹10,000-crore liquor scam by organizing reckless rallies. “Three people died that day—two were crushed, and one was denied timely medical treatment. Yet Jagan holds press conferences as if it’s a joke,” the senior TD leader criticised. Somireddy also questioned the credibility of Jagan's claims of personal threat despite having 679 police personnel assigned for protection. “When you endanger public lives and then claim you're unsafe, it’s the height of hypocrisy,” he added. He demanded that the National SC Commission intervene in Singayya's death case, calling it a clear violation of Dalit rights. “From Dr. Sudhakar to Singayya, the list of ignored Dalit victims is growing,” he asserted. “YSRC no longer represents welfare or progress. It now stands for violence, fear, and diversion. If anything, ‘Rappa Rappa Party’ is a more fitting name,” Somireddy concluded.