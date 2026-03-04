YSRC Senior Leaders Demand Action Against Minister Atchannaidu for His Remarks Against Council Chairman

Vijayawada:The YSRC senior leaders, including Botsa Satyanarayana, Merugu Nagarjuna and T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, condemned the act of targeting the Constitutional position of chairman of the AP Legislative Council on the basis of caste and religion and demanded action against agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu.

In a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, the YSRC senior leaders described it as an attack on democratic values and Parliamentary traditions. They criticised the humiliating and disrespectful behaviour of the ministers and the TD members towards Council chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju. They said that insulting a person holding a Constitutional post, particularly a Dalit leader, by raising questions about his religion and caste was not merely a personal attack but an assault on the principles of social justice and equality.

In a related development, YSRC general secretary Gadikota Sreekant Reddy demanded that the agriculture minister resign from his minister’s position and also called for his suspension from the TD for his remarks on the Council chairman.