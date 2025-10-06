YSRC Sees TD Leaders-Officials’ Nexus In Spurious Liquor Sales

ANANTAPUR: YSRC has alleged that there is a deep nexus between TDP leaders and officials in the sale of spurious liquor at the expense of human lives, particularly those of the poor.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, YSRC spokesman Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy said spurious liquor of the N brand is available round the clock across the state. “What came to light recently at the roadside dhaba in Mulakalacheruvu is just the tip of an iceberg,” he charged, alleging that dozens of people have already lost their lives. “These are not just deaths; they are government-sponsored murders,” he declared, saying the racket has been going on for the past 16 months right under the nose of excise officials.YSRC spokesman pointed out that the seized bottles and machinery reveal a capacity to manufacture nearly ₹2–3 crore worth of fake liquor every day, amounting to over ₹100 crore a month and ₹1,600 crore during the past 16 months.“The government must explain who has financed this factory, where the raw materials have come from, and which liquor shops supply this spurious stock,” Siva Prasad Reddy demanded.The YSRC leader observed that migrant workers were being falsely implicated in the racket, while the real masterminds are being shielded.He maintained that excise officials have not conducted even a single meaningful inspection of the 3,500 licensed liquor shops in the past 16 months. Officials, including those of the police, took mamools every month. Each shop paid at least ₹1 lakh to excise and police officers who, in turn, passed them on to Chandrababu’s family.“Chinna Babu gets his share from retail shops and Pedda Babu collects 3–4 per cent commission directly from distilleries,” the YSRC leader maintained.Siva Prasad Reddy questioned why, when files had been burnt in Thamballapalle, the government airlifted DIGs and IGs by helicopters. But when Mulakalacheruvu factory got busted, no such urgency had been shown.“The system remained silent because the culprits are TDP leaders,” he stated.