YSRC Seeks SIT Probe Into D-Pharma Girl’s Suicide Bid

Kakinada: The YSRC on Tuesday demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged suicide attempt by a D-Pharma girl at a corporate hospital in Rajamahendravaram and release the CCTV footage.

The YSRC’s state women wing president Varudu Kalyani, spokesperson A. Syamala and former Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat Ram visited the parents of the girl and consoled them on Tuesday. The girl attempted to kill herself by suicide by taking an injection, alleging that she is taking the extreme step as she was unable to bear sexual harassment by another employee of he hospital.

The victim is getting treatment in the same hospital. Varudu Kalyani said that it was painful to see the girl lying unconscious in the hospital when she should have

completed her final year of pharmacy and settled down in life. She said that her pain is visible in her suicide note. She alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and home minister V. Anitha did not respond to the incident as the accused is a sympathiser of the Telugu Desam.

A. Syamala alleged that after the alliance government came to power,

attacks on girls and women are increasing and the government must provide safety to women. Former MP Bharat wanted the government to make clear whether the girl took the injection or someone administered it to her. The parents requested the government to send their child to them and they would fight until justice is done for them.

Her classmates said she has been a good student since her first year and she would never have done a cowardly act when she would complete her course in another two to three months and get a gold medal. The YSRC leaders submitted a representation to the DSP.