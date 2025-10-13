YSRC Seeks NHRC Probe Into Jaundice Outbreak in Kurupam Tribal School

Tirupati:A delegation of YSRC leaders on Monday met National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian in New Delhi, seeking a probe into the jaundice outbreak at the Kurupam tribal welfare girls’ school in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The delegation, comprising Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy, Araku MP K. Tanuja Rani and former deputy CMs, Pushpa Srivani and Peedika Rajanna Dora, submitted a memorandum to the commission. They sought the constitution of a special investigation team to examine the alleged negligence by officials in ensuring safe drinking water and hygiene at the government-run residential institution.



The YSRC leaders described the incident as a serious violation of children’s right to life and dignity, alleging that the outbreak occurred after students consumed water contaminated with fecal matter.



Over 120 tribal girls fell ill and two died following the outbreak at the Kurupam school, which the delegation said exposed lapses in water quality testing and maintenance of filtration systems.



YSRC leaders said the tragedy was not an isolated case, but part of a worrying pattern across Andhra Pradesh. “Last year alone, 116 students fell ill at a Gurukulam in Naidupeta, 37 children were affected and three died in Anakapalli, while similar cases were reported in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Guntur and Srikalahasti districts”, they stated.

The delegation urged the NHRC to order a time-bound probe, identify and prosecute negligent officials and direct the state to ensure safe drinking water and regular health audits in all welfare hostels and schools.

They also sought compensation and medical support for affected students and families.