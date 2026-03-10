YSRC Seeks CBI Probe Into Parakamani Theft Case

Nellore: YSRC has demanded that the Parakamani theft case be handed over to a central agency for a thorough investigation, alleging attempts to hush up the matter.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the theft had been swept under the carpet for a long time. Now that the matter has come to light, an employee was being made a scapegoat while efforts were under way to shield the kingpin behind the crime.

He said the manner in which the accused was arrested and the speed with which he secured bail raised doubts and indicated that people in influential positions might be involved in the case.

To uncover the full details of how the theft was carried out, the case should be handed over to a central agency, he said. The material recovered so far was only the tip of the iceberg and the complete picture was yet to emerge.

Govardhan Reddy said the way in which the gold and silver were stolen, exchanged and mortgaged reflected the audacity of those involved.

He claimed that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had dealt with the Parakamani theft case effectively, while the present coalition government was dragging its feet and the police were functioning according to the state government’s directions.

He also criticised the coalition government for continuing TTD board chief B.R. Naidu in his position despite serious allegations against him.