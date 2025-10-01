YSRC SC CELL Protests Against Privatisation Of Medical Colleges

Vijayawada:The YSRC SC Cell has launched statewide protests opposing the privatisation of government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Party leaders and activists staged demonstrations across all district headquarters, raising slogans against the state government and demanding immediate withdrawal of its decision.

The protests highlighted that medical education is a right and should remain accessible to poor and marginalised communities. The YSRC SC leaders said privatising medical colleges would push education out of the reach of students from weaker sections, particularly Dalits and backward classes. They strongly opposed the government’s move, calling it anti-people and anti-constitutional.

The protesters gathered in large numbers near the Ambedkar statues in various districts and raised slogans, saying the government was trying to sell public assets for private profit. They reminded the government that Dr Ambedkar envisioned education as a tool for social justice and any attempt to privatise institutions is a betrayal of his vision.

YSRC SC Cell president and former MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu has demanded that the government cancel its proposal immediately and protect the future of thousands of students. He warned of intensified protests if the decision is not reversed.