YSRC Rewards Criminals, Blocks Progress: Sribharat

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat launched a sharp attack on the YSRC, accusing it of rewarding criminal elements and fostering a culture of corruption. “They gave nominated posts to those who use abusive language, ministerial berths to those involved in murders, and sympathy visits to those jailed in drug cases. This is the true face of YSRCP,” he said.

In a pointed remark, the MP said, “If there are one or two mischief-makers in the TD, there are only one or two good people in the YSRCP; the rest are all corrupt and destructive. The nature of a party is determined by its leader, and everyone knows what kind of leader YSRCP has.”

Speaking at a press conference, Sribharat announced that a Unity March will be held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Visakhapatnam Beachfront on November 12 and again at Gajuwaka on November 17. He urged service organisations and officials to participate, calling Patel “the true architect of India’s unity” and noting that his legacy was only honoured after the BJP came to power.

Sribharat also highlighted the upcoming CII Investment Summit on November 14 and 15, during which over 400 MoUs are expected to attract investments worth more than ₹ 9 lakh crore. He said the city is being beautified, and several foundation-laying ceremonies are planned.

Accusing YSRC of being ‘anti-development,’ the MP said the party cancelled welfare schemes and drove away investors. He criticised their rallies during the summit as attempts to derail progress. He also questioned the ₹ 500 crore spent on the Rushikonda Palace, suggesting it could have been used to fund medical colleges in North Andhra. Comparing costs, Sribharat said the Chief Minister’s tours under the YSRC cost ₹7 crore, while the current government spends just ₹25 lakh.