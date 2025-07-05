YSRC Resolves To Protect Dalit Rights

Vijayawada: The YSRC’s SC cell, under the leadership of state president T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, convened the districts' SC Cell presidents' meeting here on Saturday to address critical issues affecting the Dalit community. The meeting, attended by central office incharge and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, SC Cell Working President Kommoori Kanakaraju, and district SC division presidents, outlined a robust action plan to safeguard Dalit rights and counter challenges posed by the coalition government.





The SC Cell resolved to staunchly oppose the privatisation of the iconic Dr. BR Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada, a landmark established with pride by the Y.S. Jagan government. Sudhakar Babu, addressing the media, declared, “We will not allow the privatisation of this symbol of Dalit pride. Protest programmes will be organised in front of Ambedkar statues across all districts to protect this legacy.” The Cell directed district leaders to respond swiftly to atrocities and harassment faced by Dalits under the coalition government, ensuring immediate action to address community grievances.Emphasising proactive advocacy, the SC Cell committed to coordinating efforts at the state level to fight for justice on various Dalit issues. “Our leaders will lead from the front to ensure justice for our people,” Sudhakar Babu asserted, urging district leaders to strengthen the SC division by expediting committee appointments and amplifying the community’s voice through social media.