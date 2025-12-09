YSRC Rejects Claims on Growth in Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: MLC and former YSRC minister Botsa Satyanarayana has rejected the claims of AP’s development in the past 18 months.

“There has been no development across various sectors though the leaders of the three-party alliance are making such false claims,” Botsa told the media at Kothapeta in Konaseema district on Monday.

The MLC said the state government reduced 7 crores working days under MGNREG scheme in the past 18 months. “This government is unable to provide work to the poor, but boasts of providing jobs to lakhs of unemployed youths,” he said.

Botsa said that sectors like agriculture, education etc failed to register growth. “Farmers and students are facing hardships due to the wrong policies of the government. Ministers are not able to speak with accountability and responsibility.”

He said the crime rate in AP has increased for the past 18 months.

The YSRC, he said, has taken up a one-crore signature campaign, opposing the PPP mode for government medical colleges and these signature books would be reached by local units to the district party centres on Dec 10. This would be sent to the party high command on Dec 15.

The YSRC Konaseema district president Chirla Jaggireddy and former minister Pinepe Viswaroop were present.