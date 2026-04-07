YSRC Protests In Hyderabad Over Derogatory Writings

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Leaders of the YSRCP staged a protest in Hyderabad on Tuesday, expressing concern over certain writings published by a media house, alleging that they contained derogatory remarks against their party. However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the YSRCP protest, terming it an attack on press freedom.

Expressing their dissent, the (YSRCP) leaders gathered near the media house and raised slogans, stating that the content was inappropriate and not in line with responsible media practices.

"The YSRCP is protesting in Hyderabad, expressing concern over certain writings against the party, the content was inappropriate and not in line with responsible media practices," an opposition leader told reporters.

The writings are objectionable and reflect poorly on ethical journalism, he said, adding that such content misleads the public and must be condemned.

The opposition leader emphasised the need for maintaining decorum and accountability in journalism. The YSRCP leaders insisted that media organisations should adhere to ethical standards and avoid publishing content that could create unrest.

"Such actions by YSRCP leaders amount to an assault on press freedom and expose a pattern of intimidation against media organisations," Naidu said in an official press release.

He further alleged that participation of MLAs and former ministers in such protests reflects a "toxic political culture".

Naidu noted that attempts to intimidate the media through protests and threats would no longer be tolerated.

He also accused the opposition party of resorting to diversionary politics instead of responding to issues raised in media reports.