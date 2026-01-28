YSRC Protests GITAM Land Regularisation, Seeks SIT Probe

Visakhapatnam: YSRC senior leader and leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Tuesday criticised the state government over the proposed regularisation of 54.79 acres of government land allegedly encroached upon by GITAM educational institutions in Visakhapatnam.

Accompanied by YSRC MLCs and corporators, Botsa submitted a memorandum to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg and Mayor Peela Srinivas, demanding withdrawal of the proposal. Addressing the media, he accused the Chief Minister’s family of being involved in what he described as a large-scale land grab and alleged that the institution had exploited students by charging high fees.

Botsa warned that if the government failed to reverse its decision, the YSRC would intensify its agitation and seek support from other political parties. He questioned whether it was morally justifiable to regularise land valued at around ₹5,000 crore.

He also urged BJP leaders and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to clarify their stand on the issue. Announcing further action, Botsa said YSRC leaders would inspect the disputed land and stage a protest during the GVMC council meeting scheduled for January 30.

He further demanded the reopening of the Special Investigation Team probe into the alleged Visakhapatnam land scam, stating that the party would continue its protest until justice was delivered.