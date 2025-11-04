YSRC Protests Against Unpaid Honorariums

Vijayawada:YSRC Panchayat Raj wing state president Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy led a protest on Monday demanding immediate release of honorariums to the various representatives of local bodies.



Addressing MPPs, ZPTCs, MPTCs, and sarpanches at the protest venue in front of the Panchayat Raj building, Ravindra Reddy alleged that non-payment of honorariums amounts to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education minister Nara Lokesh discriminating against areas that have elected YSRC members as their representatives.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Panchayat Raj deputy director Satyanarayana, highlighting that despite the coalition government's election promise to increase honorariums, not a single month's payment has been released since the NDA coalition government has taken office.

The YSRC leader condemned the alleged attacks on YSRC activists, including on ZPTC member Nukaraju in Alluri Sitarama Raju district which led to the latter’s death.