YSRC ppposes the Waqf Amendment Bill

Vijayawada: Expressing strong opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, former MLA Hafeez Khan stated that a written submission had been made by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) member V. Vijayasai Reddy and himself to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, outlining their concerns.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, Hafeez Khan explained that the party opposes the bill as it could harm the Muslim community. He noted that the bill seeks to grant authority over Waqf lands to district collectors, which would undermine the Waqf Tribunal, creating difficulties for the community. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also made it clear that the party stands against the bill. Both Mithun Reddy in the Lok Sabha and Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha have voiced their strong opposition.



