YSRC Plea to Governor on PPP Model for New Medical Colleges

Vijayawada: YSRC NTR District Doctors Wing chairman Dr. Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav and the district’s YSRC Vaidya Vibhagam chief Tanubuddi Chandrashekar Reddy have submitted a memorandum to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday.

The memorandum raises concerns over the state government’s decision to adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for establishing the 10 newly sanctioned medical colleges and suspension of the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme.

Dr. Radhakrishna Yadav and Chandrashekar Reddy contended that the PPP model is in reality privatisation of the new medical colleges, violating the constitutional assurances of social justice, affordable education, and reservations for SC, ST, BC, and EWS communities.

They underlined that public medical institutions are vital for equitable medical education and meeting healthcare needs in rural areas, pointing out that privatisation will restrict access to the poor.

Dr. Radhakrishna Yadav and Chandrashekar Reddy maintained that suspension of the NTR Vaidya Seva, which previously provided free medical procedures to nearly 129 lakh families, will deny vulnerable populations essential healthcare, causing widespread distress.

Their memorandum requested the Governor to order a thorough inquiry into the PPP process, safeguard reservations, restore NTR Vaidya Seva immediately and clear outstanding payments to hospitals under the scheme.