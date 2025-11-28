YSRC Pays Tribute to Jyotirao Phule, Highlights Legacy of Social Reform

Vijayawada: The YSRC observed the death anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule with solemn tributes at its Central Office in Tadepalli on Friday. Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his message, described Phule as a revolutionary who championed women’s education despite strong opposition, crediting him for empowering his wife Savitribai to become India’s first woman teacher. “On his death anniversary, I respectfully remember his invaluable service to society,” he said.

Senior party leaders garlanded Phule’s portrait and highlighted his lifelong fight against caste and gender discrimination. They asserted that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration mirrored Phule’s principles, noting the 50 per cent representation given to women across party and public appointments, including key posts such as the home minister and deputy chief ministers.

Leaders also pointed to YSRC’s education reforms, including the Nadu-Nedu programme and strengthened fee reimbursement, which they said expanded opportunities for underprivileged students and advanced Phule’s vision of inclusive education. They expressed concern over the coalition government’s rollback of previous welfare and reform measures.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, leader Donthireddy Vemareddy, Vijayawada city mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and several senior party members took part in the programme.