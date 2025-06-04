YSRC Observes ‘Backstabbing Day’ Against One Year of TD-Led Rule

Tirupati: The Opposition YSRC observed ‘Backstabbing Day’ on Wednesday in Tirupati and Chittoor districts, accusing the TD-led government of betraying public trust and failing to deliver on its promises during its first year in office.

As part of a state-wide protest, YSRC leaders held rallies and submitted representations to local officials. In Tirupati, district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy led a procession, concluding it with a memorandum submission to the RDO. Mayor Dr. R. Sirisha and MLC C. Subramanyam also participated.

Speaking to the media, Karunakar Reddy said the party would continue its fight on behalf of the poor and marginalised sections. “They made 143 promises before the elections, yet they haven't implemented even the basic 'Super Six'. In just one year, the people of the state have been cheated”, he said.

Karunakar Reddy said that the government had made 143 promises before the elections but had not implemented even the basic 'Super Six.' He alleged that the coalition government neglected the poor and marginalized and weakened schemes like Arogyasri. He accused the TDP-led government of targeting YSRC leaders with false cases, claiming over 2,400 have been filed since the power shift, which he described as repression.

In Punganur, former minister and senior YSRC leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also led a protest and submitted a memorandum to the local Tahsildar. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had no accountability over the government debts. “The people have already started expressing their anger. This one year of rule is a repeat of betrayal, just as Naidu backstabbed NTR for power, he is now doing the same to the people of Andhra Pradesh”, he said.

Peddireddy criticised the state leadership for indulging in lavish air travel while farmers were struggling. He pointed to the plight of farmers across the state, especially in the Chief Minister’s home district, where mango growers were reportedly leaving their produce in the fields only due to poor prices. “Tobacco, chilli and tomato farmers are facing similar distress”, he added.