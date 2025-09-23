YSRC MP Seeks SC Probe Into Tirumala Parakamani Row

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumurthy of YSRC has written to Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Union home minister Amit Shah, urging the constitution of a judicial commission headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge to probe the controversy over the Tirumala Parakamani.



Dr Gurumurthy alleged that the state government has been making unsubstantiated claims of theft and misuse of temple offerings without providing credible evidence or an impartial investigation. He termed it a political attempt to undermine the sanctity of the Tirumala temple.

“The Tirumala Parakamani is not just funds; it embodies the faith and devotion of nearly 1.2 billion Hindus worldwide,” the MP stated in his letter, cautioning that politicisation would erode trust in the temple administration.

I have written to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and Hon’ble CJI requesting a CBI enquiry into the @TTDevasthanams Parakamani controversy. The false and politically motivated allegations made by the AP Government are damaging the sanctity of Tirumala.



The row dates back to April 29, 2023, when C.V. Ravi Kumar, a clerk from Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Mutt, was caught with foreign currency worth ₹72,000. Although a chargesheet was filed, he later donated properties worth crores to TTD, and the case was closed through Lok Adalat.

Following the change of government, a TTD probe alleged that police pressured vigilance staff to push the case into Lok Adalat. Recently, TTD board members G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy and C. Diwakar Reddy released CCTV footage showing the accused concealing cash. NDA leaders further alleged that over `100 crore was looted from the Parakamani under the previous YSRC regime.