YSRC MLCs Plan To Address CM, Ministers By Assembly Segments

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
26 Sept 2025 1:04 AM IST

YSR Congress MLCs on Thursday announced their intention to address the Chief Minister and ministers by the names of the Assembly segments they represent.

YSRCP Party flag.(File Photo)

Vijayawada:YSR Congress MLCs on Thursday announced their intention to address the Chief Minister and ministers by the names of the Assembly segments they represent.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Council session, the opposition MLCs said that since their party president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was being called Pulivendula MLA by ruling NDA legislators, they would reciprocate by referring to CM Chandrababu Naidu as Kuppam MLA, Minister N. Lokesh as Mangalagiri MLA, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as Pitapuram MLA.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
