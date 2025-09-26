YSRC MLCs Plan To Address CM, Ministers By Assembly Segments

Vijayawada:YSR Congress MLCs on Thursday announced their intention to address the Chief Minister and ministers by the names of the Assembly segments they represent.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Council session, the opposition MLCs said that since their party president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was being called Pulivendula MLA by ruling NDA legislators, they would reciprocate by referring to CM Chandrababu Naidu as Kuppam MLA, Minister N. Lokesh as Mangalagiri MLA, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as Pitapuram MLA.