YSRC MLC: Farmers Face Hardships In Coalition Govt

NELLORE: Farmers are facing hardships under the present coalition government and it was recalled that former chief ministers Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced several reforms for the farming community, YSRC MLC, Parvata Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, said, while unveiling the poster for the upcoming ‘Annadata Poru’ (farmers’ protest) programme at the YSRCP office in Ramjinagar, Nellore on Sunday, alongside local party leaders. The event is scheduled to be held on September 9 under the leadership of the YSRC to highlight farmers’ issues.

Pointing out further, he said, free electricity during Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure and the establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras under Jagan Mohan Reddy had strengthened agriculture. The MLC also noted that under Jagan’s regime, farmers were given ₹13,500 annually as financial assistance through the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Speaking further, Chandrasekhar Reddy, said, “Whenever Chandrababu Naidu comes to power, farmers only suffer losses.” He alleged that during Naidu’s earlier rule, natural calamities left farmers in distress, while today they are struggling with shortages of urea, black marketing of fertilisers, lack of quality seeds and poor remuneration for their produce.

He said that farmers are incurring losses of up to ₹20,000 per acre. “When agriculture is profitable, it leads to overall growth in all sectors. Unfortunately, the coalition government’s policies are pushing farmers into despair,” he added.

Chandrasekhar Reddy announced that as per the call given by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP will organise the ‘Annadata Poru’ programme on September 9. A memorandum, outlining farmers’ grievances, will be submitted to the district collector. He appealed to farmers, party leaders, and cadres to actively participate in the programme and make it a success. Several YSRCP leaders and workers attended the poster release event.