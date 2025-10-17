YSRC Meets PM To Stop PPP-Based Medical Colleges

KURNOOL: A delegation of YSRC leaders submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Orvakal Airport on Thursday, seeking his intervention in halting the state government’s move to start new medical colleges in the state under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The delegation, including Alur MLA B. Virupakshi, MLC Dr. A. Madhusudan and Zilla Parishad chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of trying to hand over the colleges, originally established by former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to private players.

They said the 17 medical colleges had been established to expand access to medical education and healthcare to poor people. But the present government’s privatisation plan threatens to undermine these efforts.

The YSRC leaders strongly criticised the move, calling it financially unsound and aimed at favouring select individuals. They pointed out that the government is planning single-tender bids, saying this violates the established procedures.

They highlighted that even BJP-ruled states retain government control over new medical colleges. They warned that handing over these institutions to private parties will harm students and families relying on affordable medical education.

They YSRC leaders pointed out that five medical colleges are already operational and two others had been completed last year under the previous government.

They requested the Prime Minister to prevail upon the state government to withdraw its privatisation decision, thereby preserving the public healthcare system for poor and middle class.