YSRC Medical Wing Seeks Disqualification Of MLA Balakrishna

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Medical Wing vice-president Dr Mehaboob Shaik has demanded immediate disqualification of Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, alleging that the latter has a medical history of mental illness.

“Balakrishna is mentally unfit to be a legislator,” Dr. Shaik underlined citing past incidents. He charged that senior physicians, including former NIMS director Dr. Kakarla Subba Rao and doctors of the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Hyderabad, had certified that Balakrishna has psychiatric issues.

The YSRC leader questioned how a legislator, who had fired at his friends in a fit of rage in the past, could accuse others of being a psycho. He accused Balakrishna of forgetting the goodwill extended to him by late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and failing to recognise the respect shown to film personalities by former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy just a day ago.

“Blinded by the arrogance of power, the Hindupur MLA has exceeded all limits in the State Legislative Assembly,” Dr. Shaik charged. He maintained that Balakrishna’s aggressive gestures in the assembly — putting hands in pockets, pointing fingers at members, glaring, waving hands and shouting — resembled a film scene rather than dignified conduct expected from an elected representative.

“The Hindupur MLA’s behaviour clearly shows his disturbed mental condition,” the YSRC leader stated.