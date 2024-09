Vijayawada:YSRC leaders handed over their passports to the police at Mangalagiri Rural Police Station on Saturday, following Supreme Court directives in connection with a case involving the attack on the Telugu Desam Party's head office.

The leaders include Lella Appireddy, Devineni Avinash, Thalasila Raghuram, and advocate Gavaskar. They also participated in the police inquiry regarding the case.