YSRC Leaders Meet NRI Bhaskar Reddy in Jail

Nellore: YSRC MLC and Nellore city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with YSRC state allied associations president Aluri Sambasiva Reddy, met London-based NRI businessman Malapati Bhaskar Reddy at the Nellore Central Jail on Monday, where he is lodged in connection with a social media case.

During the meeting, the leaders assured Bhaskar Reddy of the party's full support and urged him not to lose hope. Speaking to the media, MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy criticised the coalition government for resorting to "dictatorial and oppressive measures" that are creating fear among the public. He condemned Bhaskar Reddy's "unjust and illegal arrest," calling it shameful, especially since he had come to India only to attend his father's funeral a week ago. The MLC said the incident reflects the coalition government's intolerance toward dissent and warned that such unlawful arrests would soon invite a public backlash. "Targeting and intimidating citizens for questioning injustice has become the coalition's routine practice, which has no place in a democracy," he remarked.

Later, Chandrasekhar Reddy met former minister Jogi Ramesh's wife and son outside the jail and expressed solidarity. He said the "false case" filed against Jogi Ramesh would not stand in court and assured them that Ramesh would soon be proven innocent.