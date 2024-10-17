YSRC leader Malladi Vishnu criticizes Vijayawada sanitation crisis

Vijayawada: YSRC Central Constituency Coordinator Malladi Vishnu has raised serious concerns regarding the deteriorating sanitation conditions in Vijayawada, particularly in the Central constituency. He criticized the local government’s management of sanitation, claiming that the situation has worsened significantly, especially in areas such as Vambe Colony, NURR Peta, and Inner Ring Road.

He highlighted that despite a workforce comprising one Assistant Medical Health Officer (AMHO), two supervisors, 20 sanitary inspectors, 96 sanitary secretaries, and approximately 1,200 sanitation workers, the effectiveness of these personnel is questionable. He pointed out that over 11,000 commercial and 80,000 residential connections exist in the central constituency, yet garbage collection vehicles have reportedly not been seen for over a week. This negligence has resulted in a serious public health risk, with residents suffering from diseases due to the accumulation of waste.

The former MLA expressed his frustration over the government’s claims of spending Rs 52 crores on sanitation improvements while the ground reality remains chaotic. He criticized the coalition government for increasing prices of essential goods while simultaneously announcing the cancellation of garbage taxes. He referenced from past administrations, noting that previous governments had imposed fees for sanitation services without delivering effective waste management solutions.

He further emphasized that despite past improvements under the YSRC government such as the establishment of 243 Garbage Transfer Stations and daily removal of around 200 tons of waste Vijayawada now faces a sanitation crisis exacerbated by recent heavy rains. With predictions of further rainfall over the next few days, he urged municipal officials to act swiftly to prevent worsening conditions. He recommended regular maintenance of canals to ensure proper drainage and to prevent flooding.