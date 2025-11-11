YSRC Leader Attacked, Hospitalised In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Tadipathri’s former market yard chairman and YSRC leader R.C. Obula Reddy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by unidentified persons in Tadipathri on Tuesday. Sources said he was on his way to Iswarya Villas near the Bypass Road when a group of assailants waylaid him and launched the assault. The attackers fled soon after.

Locals shifted him to Tadipathri Government Hospital. He was later referred to Anantapur Government General Hospital for further treatment. Former MLA K. Pedda Reddy visited the hospital and enquired about his condition.

Tadipathri police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the family. Investigators are probing whether the attack stemmed from political rivalry or personal disputes.