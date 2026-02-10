YSRC Leader Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail In A Case Of Derogatory Remarks Made Against CM

Vijayawada: A court in Guntur granted bail to YSRC senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday in a case relating to making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The former minister is serving judicial remand up to February 22 in a case related to obstructing the police from discharging their duties booked at Pattabhipuram police station last November. Though he got a bail in one case, Rambabu is supposed to serve judicial remand in another case. The police and the jail authorities took him back to the Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram to serve judicial remand.